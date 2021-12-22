WATCH LIVE: Historic preservation experts opening the 1887 time capsule from Richmond’s Robert E. Lee Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 130 years after being buried in the pedestal, the Robert E. Lee Monument time capsule is being opened today. Historic preservation experts are opening the lead box at the Department of Historic Resources lab on Kensington Avenue in Richmond.

Crews uncovered the capsule on Friday while taking down the monument’s pedestal. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that last week that when workers successfully found the time capsule it was about 20 feet above ground level in the pedestal tower. Initially, the search had only been in the base.

The time capsule is 4 inches high, 8 inches wide, 11-and-a-half inches deep and was found encased in a 1,500-pound block of granite, according to the Dept. of Historic Resources. Once the box is opened, its content will be photographed and inventoried.

The department also noted that there are differences between this box and the historical account of the time capsule. For instance, this box is smaller and made of lead instead of copper.

According to Gov. Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, some theorize that this could be a second box and not the 1887 time capsule historians described,

Removal crews searched for the time capsule in September but were unable to find it, despite removing chunks of the pedestal and digging under the base.

The estimated date for when the capsule was placed in the monument’s pedestal is Oct. 27, 1887. Based on Library of Virginia records, Northam said that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects for the capsule. The things stored in the pedestal are expected to be related to the Confederacy, which dissolved over 20 years before the capsule’s creation. A “Richmond Magazine” article from 2017 tells the story of the time capsule and the items that are thought to be inside.

A new time capsule was placed in the base of the pedestal in September and initial plans from Northam’s office state that if the pedestal were to be removed from its current location, the time capsule would be stored somewhere else at the Lee Circle site on Monument Avenue.

Conservator Chelsea Blake works on the historic time capsule. (Screenshot from 8News)

Close-up look at the historic time capsule that was retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. December 22, 2021 (Screenshot from 8News)

Workspace where conservators from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources are trying to open the historic time capsule. (Photo Jackie DeFusco)

Conservator Chelsea Blake works on the historic time capsule as Lead Conservator Kate Ridgway watches her progress. (Photo Jackie DeFusco)

Workers remove cables from the stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A stone containing the time capsule that was in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was placed on a pallet on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Michael Spence, superintendent for Team Henry Construction, looks over the time capsule. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The time capsule that was placed in 1887 is visible after workers pull the stone from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee (AP Photo/Steve Helber)