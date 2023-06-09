TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator was spotted on camera grabbing the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s drone as their marine unit was training in Fort Myers, Florida.

The video shows the moment an alligator investigates an underwater camera.

The alligator makes a few splashes and hangs around for the camera.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligators are “opportunistic feeders” and will eat animals — and anything —that are readily available and that they can easily overpower.

There are several safety tips to keep in mind when near freshwater:

Be aware and alert of the possible presence of gators

Supervise children when they are playing in or around water

Never feed or entice gators (it’s dangerous and illegal!)

Swim only in the daylight (they are most active between dusk and dawn)

Never swim outside of posted swimming areas

Don’t let pets go near waters that can contain alligators

Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans, not the water

Observe and photograph gators from a safe distance

LEAVE ALLIGATORS ALONE

If bitten or attacked by a gator, fight back!

Seek immediate medical attention if bitten (they can cause serious infections)

If you encounter an alligator that is believed to be a threat to people, pets or property, call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1-866-392-4286.