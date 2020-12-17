Watch: Experts from 3 local hospitals discuss the state of the pandemic in FOX8’s COVID Crisis Special

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Hospitals are facing rising COVID-19 numbers now with a vaccine in their arsenal. Today, we check in with them on the state of the battle.

We talked to Moses Cone, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist hospitals.

If you missed our live COVID Crisis Special, you can watch the replay in the player above.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter