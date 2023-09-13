DENVER (KDVR) — New video from Denver Arts and Venues shows Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) being escorted out of the Buell Theatre during a “Beetlejuice” performance on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the venue, Denver Performing Arts Complex, told Nexstar’s KDVR that two people in the audience were escorted from the theater after “we were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies.”

According to the incident report, the two patrons were warned during intermission to stop certain behavior after three audience members complained. The report said the patrons were escorted out after security received another complaint “about the patrons being loud and at the time [they] were recording,” The Denver Post reported.

The two patrons, even after being escorted to the lobby of the theater, refused to leave.

“They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would [be] going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” an usher said in the incident report, according to The Denver Post.

Police reportedly arrived and stayed in the lobby until the two patrons left.

Boebert posted on X Tuesday evening, saying, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

Boebert’s spokesperson did not confirm exactly what the disturbance was but suggested she may have been using her phone, advising attendees with “a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue.”

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice,’” Boebert’s campaign manager, Drew Sexton, reportedly wrote in a statement to The Denver Post on Tuesday.

Boebert’s spokesperson also denied accusations that she was vaping during the show, and said, “The venue ticket site notes there are heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes used during the play, believe it was a misunderstanding from someone sitting near her.”

During the argument in the theater, the two made comments along the lines of “do you know who I am” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to a venue statement provided to the Associated Press.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Sciences via Storyful)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Venues via Storyful)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Venues via Storyful)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Venues via Storyful)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Venues via Storyful)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Venues via Storyful)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Venues via Storyful)

Boebert, a Republican, was first elected in 2020 and is currently in her second term as the representative for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

She narrowly won reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch in 2022. It was the closest district race in the country, with Boebert ultimately winning by 546 votes.

Frisch has already announced a second bid to unseat her in 2024.

The Hill’s Sarah Fortinsky contributed to this report.