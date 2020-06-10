Washington Terrace Pool in High Point to reopen with time slots, safety measures

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Washington Terrace Pool is reopening!

The pool is scheduled to open at 50% capacity on Saturday and Sunday, before opening 7-days-a-week beginning June 20. The pool is set to stay open until August.

High Point Parks and Recreation has put some safety measures in place as the state eases carefully out of coronavirus restriction.

The pool will follow North Carolina’s Phase 2 directives as well as guidelines from the CDC and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Only 150 people will be allowed at the pool at any given time including those in and out of the water.

To make up for this reduced capacity, Parks and Recreation will create three daily time slots, referred to as waves with 30 minutes for cleaning between each.

Wave I runs from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with a 15 minute break from 11 to 11:15 a.m.

Wave II runs from 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a 15 minute break from 1:45 to 2 p.m.

Wave III runs from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. with a 15 minute break from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.

To stay from one wave to the next, guests will need to get back in line. Space is not guaranteed on re-entry, but guests returning on the same day will not need to pay again.

Parks and Recreation is making 50 out of 150 slots in each wave available for advance online registration. Anyone who registers online must bring either their receipt or identification.

The other 100 are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The pool charges $1.25 per person. Children ages 3 and under are free.

All children under the age of 13 must have an adult 18 or older with them.

The pool plans to perform temperature checks on all guests and staff using an infrared forehead thermometer. Any guests with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed.

Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings outside of the pool, but face coverings are not allowed in the pool.

The waterslide remains closed.