‘Washington Redskins’ are no more; Team to go by ‘Washington Football Team’ for now

The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins has a new name — for the time being.

Effective immediately, the team will begin going by the name “Washington Football Team” while the team works to select a new name, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said Thursday.

Washington Football Team will not be the final name. Instead, it is a placeholder.

With the Redskins name and logo on the way out, the team will replace the logo on players’ helmets with their number in gold.

Schefter adds that the team does not plan to change it’s current burgundy and gold color scheme.

The team plans to debut the new uniforms in their week one game against the Eagles on Sept. 13.

By that date, the team hopes to have scrubbed the old name from all digital and physical spaces.

