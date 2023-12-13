WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Wednesday, the White House hosted nearly 100 state lawmakers from around the country to come up with solutions to help reduce gun violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris led the meeting and spoke to state lawmakers.

“We are fighting just for what is reasonable and of course what is right.”

Harris is calling on states to create state offices of gun violence prevention, enhance background checks and strengthen support for survivors and victims of gun violence.

“I am absolutely in favor of the Second Amendment, and I am also in favor of an assault weapons ban, a universal background check,” she added.

Lawmakers from 39 states attended the gathering, including Tennessee state representative Raumesh Akbari, where earlier this year a gunman opened fire at a school in Nashville killing six people.

“Unfortunately, my state did not make any changes to the laws after the shooting at Covenant,” Akbari said.

Wisconsin state representative Sheila Stubbs says she is pushing for the safe storage of guns in her state.

“We can remove those guns from the hands of those that are dangerous,” she said.

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance disagrees with the White House’s approach to reducing gun violence.

“They seem to be saying let’s impose a new set of legal standards on law abiding gun owners. And as a law-abiding gun owner, I just don’t think that makes any sense.”

Vance says there needs to be more enforcement of the laws that are currently on the books.