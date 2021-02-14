White House approves Emergency Declaration for Texas

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — The White House approved Governor Gregg Abbott’s Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas, on Sunday.
The declaration was requested by Abbott on Saturday to “in response to severe winter weather that is impacting Texas.”
“This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather,” said Abbott.
It will authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas.