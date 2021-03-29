US Sen. Thom Tillis of NC to undergo surgery for prostate cancer

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is set to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, he said in a statement.

“Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer,” Tilli said. “I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery.”

Tillis said that he did not experience any symptoms and the cancer was caught early thanks to his annual physical.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” Tillis said. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”