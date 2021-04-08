US Sen. Thom Tillis of NC recovering after surgery for prostate cancer; ‘I look forward to returning to the Senate soon’

In this Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, photo, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis responds to questions during an interview in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina voters were deciding on Super Tuesday which Democrat they believe can unseat Sen. Thom Tillis and whether the current GOP lieutenant governor is the one best suited to oust Gov. Roy Cooper in the fall.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina is recovering after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer, he said in a statement.

“I’m thankful to the doctors and nurses who have provided me with outstanding care at every step of the way,” Tillis said. “As I recover over the coming days, I’m blessed to have Susan, my best friend and the love of my life, at my side. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer and sent us well wishes. I look forward to returning to the Senate soon.”

Tillis first announced that he would be undergoing surgery on March 29.

Tillis said that he did not experience any symptoms and the cancer was caught early thanks to his annual physical.

“I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” Tillis said in his initial announcement. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”