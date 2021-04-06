Timeline shows events of the 10 NC residents who stormed Capitol building

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Just two minutes after the windows to the US Capitol were shattered by a pro-Trump mob, a North Carolina man was among the first to enter the building.

Fox 46 poured through court documents to create a timeline showing the moments that the 10 North Carolina suspects were allegedly inside the Capitol back on January 6.

At 2:13 p.m. Matthew Wood of Reidsville is shown entering the building through the shattered windows.

When questioned by the FBI, Wood told investigators he was essentially forced into the building by the huge throng of people behind him.

Investigators, however, say security camera footage shows him in the building for about 45 minutes. Including a short stop inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

About 25 minutes after the first known North Carolina resident entered the Capitol, a former North Carolina Police Officer turned militia member, Laura Steele, entered the building with several other members of the Oath Keepers.

Footage reviewed by the FBI shows the group, armed in tactical gear, walking up the steps of the building in a military formation called “the stack.”

More and more people poured into the building in the following minutes.

Some of them, like Stephen Baker, livestreamed their time inside the capitol.

Johnny Leroy Harris of Cleveland County was captured on body cam video at 3:07 p.m. in the rotunda.

Around the same time, Christopher Spencer of Pilot Mountain, was livestreaming and heard chanting “stop the steal!”

At 3:20 in the afternoon, James Little of Catawba texted a family member saying “we took the capital (sic)!”

That same text message, like many of the social media posts from others inside the Capitol, ultimately landed Little in jail.