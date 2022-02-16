Republicans push for end of CDC mask guidelines

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Biden administration is not yet ready to change its rules on mask wearing.

On Wednesday, the White House COVID-19 Response Team said it is still assessing public data to determine next steps. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky says an update to COVID-19 rules could be on the horizon.

“We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing,” Walensky said. “Things are moving in the right direction, but we want to remain vigilant to do all we can so that this trajectory continues.”

She says that although COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and even deaths are decreasing, the CDC isn’t ready to make a change now. One major factor under consideration is hospital capacity.

“Our hospitals need to be able to take care of people with heart attacks and strokes,” Walensky.

Many Republicans are growing impatient with the Biden administration’s approach. They say after several blue states lifted mask mandates last week, it’s even clearer the nation is ready to move forward.

“Parents and kids need a swift end to pandemic disruptions,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Wednesday called to end the national state of emergency put into effect shortly after the pandemic hit.

“It’s time for Congress to end this,” Marshall said. “It gives President Biden and Dr. Fauci too much power and control of our daily lives.”

Marshall has introduced a resolution to strip President Joe Biden of the expanded powers he’s using to respond to the pandemic.

In the meantime, the administration is promising the end of the pandemic is nearing.