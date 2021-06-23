Recreational drone pilots now required to pass knowledge test before flight

WASHINGTON (WGHP) — All Drone pilots, including hobby flyers, are now required to pass a knowledge test before flying drones in the United States, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Professional flyers were already required to pass an aeronautical knowledge and safety test to obtain a license allowing them to fly. This change means that all recreational flyers will also be required to pass an aeronautical knowledge and safety test, known as The Recreational UAS Safety Test.

It is possible to take “The Recreational UAS Safety Test” online through any of the approved test administrators.

The first section of the test includes the information pilots need to pass the test. The second section is a series of multiple choice questions.

If you answer a question incorrectly, the online test will tell you why your answer was incorrect before allowing you to try answering the question again.

Once you complete the test, you will receive your completion certificate, which does not expire. If your certificate is lost, you will need to re-take the test to get a new certificate.

The pilots must submit proof that they passed the test to the FAA and be able to provide proof to law enforcement upon request.