Pentagon on lockdown after multiple gunshots fired near platform by facility’s Metro station

FILE – This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Pentagon on Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station.

The U.S. Department of Defense warned people to remain in their offices in an alert sent to all DoD computers and via an overhead announcement, according to FOX News White House Producer Pat Ward.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center,” the Pentagon Force Protection Agency said on Twitter. “We are asking the public to please avoid the area.”

According to WDVM, Arlington Fire and Rescue Department reported an active shooter outside of the Pentagon with officials reporting several injuries.

This is a developing story.