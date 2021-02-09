NC woman faces charges from Capitol insurrection, surrenders to FBI

This story has been corrected to reflect that Virginia Spencer appeared in court in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina woman appeared before a federal judge on Monday after she surrendered to the FBI in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

Virginia (Jenny) Marie Spencer faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

She appeared in federal court in Durham on Monday, the FBI said.

Her husband, Christopher Raphael Spencer, was arrested in January on the same federal charges.

Virignia Spencer told federal investigators that she did not take any pictures or video inside the Capitol.

However, her husband took video in while inside the Capitol. Virginia Spencer was visible in that 20-minute video, the federal complaint says.

U.S. Capitol surveillance video also showed the Spencers in the building, specifically the Statuary Hall.

At one point in Christopher Spencers’ video, Virginia Spencer talks to a law enforcement officer.

Virginia Spencer: “(unintelligible) this is not only for us, this is for y’all too.” Christopher Spencer: “What’d he say?” Virginia Spencer: “He said, I know but the points been made…the points been made. I said, well it’s (expletive). He said, I know. it is, I know it is.”

Christopher Spence is from Pilot Mountain.