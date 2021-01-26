NC State Sen. Jeff Jackson announces plan to run for US Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson, who represents the 37th District which is based in Mecklenberg County, is planning to run for U.S. Senate.

Jackson made the announced Tuesday with a video on Twitter.

In his announcement, Jackson took shots at US Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, both Republicans.

Hey folks – I'm officially running to serve North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.



You deserve leadership that listens and learns. So we're making this a true 100 county campaign.



This is Day One. Your support now means a lot:https://t.co/RyDJdgULeR pic.twitter.com/rGKgspujZK — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) January 26, 2021

“Our state has 10.5 million people, only two US Senators, and at least one of them should be in the habit of standing up for people,” he said. “We are 0 for 2 right now – and that has to change.”

Jackson says he wants to be a senator “who raises your expectations, and who does it by showing up and standing up.”

Burr’s seat will soon become available as he plans to retire in 2022.

Jackson isn’t the only one hoping to use that seat to make the move to Congress.

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) is also running for the seat in 2022.

After Jackson’s announcement, Walker issued the following statement:

Congratulations to Jeff Jackson on deciding the ‘windowless basement’ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wanted him in for 2020 is now appealing for 2022. While he is in the basement, I’ll be in the daylight, working hard to connect with the great people of our state. Here’s the bottom line: North Carolinians decide who will serve us in the Senate. Not Chuck Schumer. Not politicians in Washington. That’s why I have not accepted a dollar of corporate PAC money. Whether Erica Smith, Jeff Jackson, or another candidate, I look forward to the coming debate about the future of North Carolina – a debate where I am and will be the only candidate who can be both a bridge builder and a conservative champion for our values.”

Walker did not seek reelection for his 6th district seat in 2020. The seat that Walker vacated was won by Democrat Kathy Manning.