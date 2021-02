US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One to board Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In new letter, House Democrats ask Trump to testify under oath for Senate impeachment trial.

The letter, written by Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, wrote in part, “In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021.”

