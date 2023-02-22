WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – On Wednesday, President Biden met with leaders of eastern European NATO countries, known as the B-9, about how to respond after Russia announced it’s suspending participation on the last treaty restricting the expansion of nuclear weapons.

President Biden said it’s a big mistake for Russia to suspend the arms treaty with the U.S. and he reassured European allies the U.S. will help to defend them if necessary.

Biden offered reassurance that the U.S. will continue to be a strong NATO ally and offered thanks to the leaders of eastern European NATO countries who have also stepped up to help Ukraine.

“Together, we’ll continue our enduring support for Ukraine as they defend their freedom,” Biden said.

The presidents of Poland and Romania said the meeting served as an in-person strategy session.

“What we wish to do today is to think together, among closest allies about our next steps,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis added, “we must continue to stand firm on our commitments to support Ukraine.”

While there’s no denying the hardship created by Russia’s attack, Lohannis furthered “the war has brought nothing but suffering and despair.”

The NATO secretary general said coming together to help Ukraine has made NATO stronger.

“We must break the cycle of Russian aggression. NATO allies have never been more united,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

President Biden emphasizes that the fight isn’t just to defend Ukraine but also global democracy.

“Article 5 is a sacred commitment the United States has made. We will defend literally every inch of NATO,” Biden said.

Although Ukraine isn’t part of NATO, NATO allies say they fear Russia won’t stop with just Ukraine if it wins this war.