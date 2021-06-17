‘Anthony made it on TV’: Kernersville man arrested by FBI, charged for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville man was arrested by the FBI after he allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C., according to U.S. District Court for Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, the FBI took Anthony Joseph Scirica, of Kernersville, into custody at the Winston-Salem courthouse. He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Shortly after Jan. 6, tipsters told law enforcement that Anthony Scirica was seen inside. One of the tips included screenshots from an Inside Edition report allegedly showing the suspect. Two former co-workers of Scirica were able to identify the suspect in these screenshots.

Law enforcement reviewed security footage from about 2:27 p.m. Jan. 6 in Statutory Hall which allegedly shows Scirica. (US District Attorney for Washington DC)

Investigators say Anthony Scirica’s last Snapchat story shows a photo from ABC News of a person with their back to the camera with an American flag on their back. The picture was captioned, “Anthony made it on TV.” There was also a separate comment that said, “thank you Lauren for finding this.”(US District Attorney for Washington DC)

Investigators were also able to review alleged recordings of Snapshot stories under the display name, “adthestrokes.” A Grand Jury subpoena of the Snapchat account revealed the suspect’s phone number which was corroborated by an acquaintance of the suspect.

His last Snapchat story shows a photo from ABC News of a person with their back to the camera with an American flag on their back. The picture was captioned, “Anthony made it on TV.” There was also a separate comment that said, “thank you Lauren for finding this.”

Law enforcement recognized several locations depicted in the video as the Washington Monument, the exterior of the U.S. Capitol, and several rooms inside the U.S. Capitol, including Statuary Hall.

Law enforcement reviewed security footage from about 2:27 p.m. Jan. 6 in Statutory Hall which allegedly shows Scirica.



