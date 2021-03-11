‘A step in the right direction’; Stimulus bill to give farmers of color much-needed relief, NC Cooperative Extension official says

Advocates say President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill is finally giving farmers of color the attention they deserve after decades of mistreatment of Black farmers by the USDA.

Inside the stimulus package is a multibillion-dollar debt relief package set to help disadvantaged farmers.

The American Rescue Plan Act earmarked $10.4 billion for agricultural programs and nearly $5 billion will be used to provide debt relief to minority farmers.

“Certainly, a step in the right direction. It certainly is not enough when you consider the struggles that minority and Black landowners have had over the years, but it certainly is a starting point that will help them, but it will take just as long as these losses have occurred to be able to really right the wrongs that have happened,” said Dr. Rosalind Dale with Cooperative Extension at North Carolina A&T State University.

The average Black-operated farm has only about 100 acres compared with the national average of about 440 acres, according to a report from the USDA.

Dr. Dale says in North Carolina only about 3% of farmers are minority landowners.

“Be it on the farm or in the ag industry, it is not very diverse, so some of the programs we are working on will help to increase the diversity of farmers as well as those who participate in the ag industry,” said Dale.

Dr. Dale is the associate dean and extension administrator at North Carolina A&T State University.

She helps oversee the University Farm in Greensboro where they raise crops and livestock. It’s a working farm serving an important role for the farming community. They will often loan equipment to farmers and connect them with the right resources.

“It is just not easy for many of the small farmers when you think about how much they actually earn on an annual basis and the expenses related to farming,” said Dale.

She says the debt relief will be a welcome boost.

“Our small farmers are very resourceful, very resilient, but these additional resources will certainly help them improve all their efforts,” said Dale.

President Biden is expected to sign the stimulus package into law on Thursday.