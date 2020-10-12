Warhorse Kettlebell Club in Clemmons thrives during pandemic

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Warhorse Kettlebell Club, which is based at the River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons, started over a year ago, and it has survived through the COVID-19 pandemic.



“And it’s been a great way to reach some teenagers. And I think one of the things that teens need most is interaction with other people. And so it’s been a great way to provide community,” said Brian Edmonds, the youth pastor at River Oaks Community Church. “It’s been a great way to connect with each other and just to plant a seed of hope that this hopeless time that we’ve kind of all found ourself in. To just have a physical workout but also…to find a way to encourage one another during this difficult season to exercise.”



The club is for all ages but really has focused on teenagers who maybe don’t want to play traditional sports



“School’s right next door. So something for me to be able to come like right after school…walk right over, hang out with some friends and get a good exercise,” said Drew Scott. “I realize this is a lot of fun, and this is a great workout. So can we come back each week.”



“Yeah, I started calling because my brother was doing it, and I just kind of wanted to hang out with his friends because he has awesome friends,” Tommy Scott said.



Curiosity has helped expand the club as people looked for alternatives when access to gyms was restricted



“It was a lot harder than I expected. There’s a lot of technique involved in that kettlebell class,” Jennifer MCBride said. “It’s a little bit different than what I’m used to.”

“I thought it was fun,” Gillian MCBride said. “It was it was definitely different than what what we’re used to doing. It was like a little more stiff and rigid movements, almost. My hands hurt really bad. My arms are going to hurt tomorrow. But I mean, I thought it was fun. I would do it again.”



There are even international competitions through kettlebell sports. Contestants submit videos of their timed workouts to be judged.



“We had kids right here in Clemmons, North Carolina, compete in India this Saturday. Israel’s having a competition, and this would never happen if we didn’t have this virus going around. So there’s a lot of online competitions,” founder Ray Wright said. “They can compete right from their homes. So during this quarantine time when some kids are going to school, some kids aren’t going to school. They have a competition. So…they’re not in the basement playing video games. They’re working for something.”

Jack Lester won first place in his age and weight class.



The club even as a pipeline for future competitors like founder Ray Wright’s daughter



Creating good habits and having fun is always a great combination