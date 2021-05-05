Ware Shoals HS student dies following self-inflicted gunshot wound

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) – Ware Shoals High School officials said school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The school district said the shooting happened at about 8 a.m.

The student was taken to an area hospital, according to the school district.

Ware Shoals Police Chief told 7 News just after noon that the student passed away.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said the school remains on lockout.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, SLED, Ware Shoals Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to the school.

Ware Shoals School District released a statement:

“Our school district is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of sadness. We appreciate our students and staff remaining strong during this time. School counselors will be available throughout the day and tomorrow to speak with our students and staff. While this is a difficult time for our schools and district, our focus will continue to be ensuring that our students and staff feel safe and supported during this time. Thank you to our law enforcement, our school administrators, counselors, ministers, and community their swift response to this situation. We appreciate their readiness and willingness to support us at a moment’s notice. We want to make these resources available to anyone who needs them: Beckman Center for Mental Health: 864-223-8331 National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line: Text HOPE4SC to 741741 We encourage parents of those students affected by this to talk to their child, provide supervision, and reach out to the school if you need additional support.”

We will update this story as information becomes available.