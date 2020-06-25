Wanted suspect arrested, person of interest sought after Reidsville shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A wanted suspect is in custody after a man turned up at a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Reidsville police.

At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at the Pan Mart at 801 W. Harrison St.

While officers were investigating, 36-year-old Zacorey Johnson, of Reidsville, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Gary Gerrel Pickard, 33, of Greensboro, on Wednesday on warrants for assault with intent to kill/inflict serious bodily injuries.

Officers also identified 33-year-old Jonathan Erwin Galloway, of Ruffin, as a person of interest. They are still looking for leads in the search for Galloway.

Police say more charges may be coming.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Haley at (336) 347-2341 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.