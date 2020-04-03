Wanted suspect arrested, charged with trafficking heroin, High Point police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A wanted suspect was arrested Friday and is facing several drug charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release.
Franklin White, Jr. is facing the following charges:
- two counts of trafficking heroin
- possession with the intent to sell
- distribute cocaine
- possession with the intent to sell
- distribute marijuana
- two counts of possession stolen motor vehicle
- felony flee to elude arrest
- careless and reckless driving to endanger
- aggressive driving
He is in the Guilford County jail under a $500,000 secured bond.