Wanted suspect arrested, charged with trafficking heroin, High Point police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A wanted suspect was arrested Friday and is facing several drug charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Franklin White, Jr. is facing the following charges:

two counts of trafficking heroin

possession with the intent to sell

distribute cocaine

possession with the intent to sell

distribute marijuana

two counts of possession stolen motor vehicle

felony flee to elude arrest

careless and reckless driving to endanger

aggressive driving

He is in the Guilford County jail under a $500,000 secured bond.