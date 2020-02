ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted Rockingham County man is in custody and facing charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Terry Gray Overby, 43, of Ruffin, was wanted on charges of felony assault and second-degree kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident at his home on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

On Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said Overby has been taken into custody.

No information has been released on his bond or next court date.