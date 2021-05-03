Wanted pair arrested in connection with sexual abuse of a child in Reidsville

Timothy Lee Albright and Chelsea Lang Albright

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators have tracked down two people who were wanted in connection with sexually abusing a child, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

On Monday, Reidsville police say that they arrested Timothy Lee Albright, 37, and Chelsea Lang Albright, 22, both of Eden, with the help of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Albright was wanted for statutory sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a minor.

Chelsea Albright was wanted for aiding and abetting statutory sexual offense with a child and aiding and abetting indecent liberties with a minor.

