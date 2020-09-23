Wanted man in custody after shooting leaves victim in critical condition in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is in custody after an alleged attempted murder in Reidsville that left the victim in critical condition, according to police.

At about 6 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 900 block of Windemere Court.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Later that day, police announced that Mario Rashon Davis, 35, of Reidsville, was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, Davis turned himself in at the Rockingham County Detention Center.

He received a bond of $150,000.