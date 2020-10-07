Wanted man arrested on drug charges after chase in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A wanted man was arrested after he allegedly drove off from deputies in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, RCSO’s Urban Interdiction Unit spotted a vehicle on U.S. 64 driven by Jeremy Allen Elkin, 43. Elkin was wanted for failure to appear on misdemeanor charges

Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going.

The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Lakeside Park Road where deputies say Elkin jumped out and began running while the vehicle rolled.

Deputies chased after the suspect and called in additional deputies and a K-9 unit.

Elkin was found and searched. The sheriff’s office says he was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Elkin was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked, possession/displaying an altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license and no liability insurance. On those charges, he received a $25,000 secured bond.

He was also served with outstanding orders for arrest for failure to appear on misdemeanor charges. On this charge, he received an additional $1,000 secured bond.