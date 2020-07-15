Wanted man arrested after shooting in parking lot of Burlington retirement home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Liberty man, who was considered “armed and dangerous” after shooting a man at a retirement home in Burlington on Sunday, was arrested, according to an Elon Police Department news release.

Zachary Allen Tanner, 31, of Liberty, was arrested Wednesday morning with the help of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:29 p.m., Elon police officers were dispatched to the The Oaks Retirement Center at 1670 Westbrook Avenue when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, the officers learned the shooting had happened in the parking lot of the facility, and the victim had been shot in the hip but appeared to be in stable condition.

The victim, identified as Jordan Crisp, 27, of Graham, was taken to ARMC for medical treatment.

Neither the victim nor suspect were employees or residents of the retirement center.

After the initial investigation, officers were able to identify the shooter as Tanner.

Tanner was at the retirement center to pick up an employee from work.

After arriving at the retirement home, Tanner was involved in a disagreement with the victim.

During this disagreement, Tanner allegedly shot the victim, causing a non-life threatening injury.

The victim was treated and released from ARMC.

A warrant is on file for Tanner for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Attempts to convince Tanner to turn himself were unsuccessful, and Liberty police asked for help finding him.