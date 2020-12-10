Wanted man arrested, accused of obtaining property by false pretense in Burlington; 8 others remain on city’s wanted list

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jerry Dean Brown

Jerry Dean Brown

A man has been crossed off of Burlington’s wanted list.

Jerry Dean Brown, 39, was arrested on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense.

He received a $1,500 unsecured bond.

The Burlington Police Department said that it would like to thank the community for helping to arrest this suspect.

Eight others are still wanted within Burlington. The suspects are listed in the PDF below:

Burlington Wanted List

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter