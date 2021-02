Wanted couple still on the loose after deadly NC workplace shooting

Updated photo of suspects, Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, via the United States Marshals Service

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Investigators in North Carolina believe that a couple wanted in the shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant could still be in the western part of the state.

The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday that the search for the couple extends to the entire East Coast.

But U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said it’s possible they’re still in the greater Hickory area.

Authorities say that Tangela and Eric Parker have been on the run since the Jan. 14 shooting death of Phelifia Marlow.

Alfano said they could be in the mountain area and possibly near the border between Tennessee or North Carolina side.