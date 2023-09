WALNUT COVE, N.C. (WGHP) — She grew up on a family farm in Walnut Cove. Now it’s the setting of her first children’s book.

It’s called “Down in the Pasture: Warmer Days Ahead.”

Author Morgan Macaranas joined us on the FOX8 Morning News to tell us more about the book and where you can meet her in person, at the Walnut Cove Fall Fest on Saturday.