Walmart website crashes upon PlayStation 5 release

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart’s website temporarily crashed on Thursday as the PlayStation 5 released for sale online through the retailer, according to the website DownDetector and multiple users on Twitter.

The Walmart Twitter account is busy replying to several customers upset that they were unable to buy the popular holiday item when it released for sale through the retailer at 12 p.m. ET.

Many users say they had the item in their cart and were ready to checkout but were unable to process the transaction.

Joey, we had limited quantities and these items sold out quickly due to their popularity. We encourage you to check back later to see if it's available then. Thank you. — Walmart (@Walmart) November 12, 2020

As of 1:45 p.m. E.T., the company’s website is back online, but the PS5 is sold out.

Walmart said customers will have the opportunity to buy the console again at 3 p.m. E.T., 6 p.m. E.T., and 9 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.

Don't worry, you'll have more chances today to get the PS5! Try back at 3PM ET, 6PM ET and 9PM ET, today, November 12! — Walmart (@Walmart) November 12, 2020

The PlayStation 5 is currently not available for sale in Walmart stores.