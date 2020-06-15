Walmart testing self-checkout only store

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart representatives say the company is testing a store with all self-checkout counters in Fayetteville, Arkansas, KFSM reports,

The store won’t have cashiers, but it will have hosts at the self-checkout counters to assist customers at the front of the store who need help.

Walmart representatives say hosts will check out shopper’s groceries for them if the shopper prefers that.

Representatives for the company also say they want the process to be easy for customers and associates.

Although they didn’t provide a specific time frame, representatives said Walmart will launch more self-checkout stores across the US if the test in Arkansas is successful.

The timing will be decided after customers and employees give their opinion about the test store in Arkansas.