Walmart teams up with Intel for a holiday light show with 1,000 drones at Carowinds, other US locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s a holiday light show like you’ve never seen before.

Through December, Walmart will be working with Intel to put on a series of holiday drone light shows across the U.S.

The show features 1,000 Intel drones which will fly into the night sky and create three-dimensional holiday characters like reindeer, snowmen and more. The whole show is choreographed to a soundtrack of holiday classics like “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby and “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said. “From our summer movie drive-in to our fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23, families can reserve free tickets for this event. Guests will be able to watch from the safety of their own cars or a designated viewing area beside their cars.

You will receive a QR code in your confirmation email which will be used to grant you entry into the show.

If you can’t make a show in person, check out Walmart’s livestream on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok at 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The following is a list of the dates and locations for the holiday drone light show:

Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In