Walmart resumes counting how many have entered, left store; store capacity remains at 20%

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Silver and Black return home to Allegiant Stadium in Week 10 and will host the Denver Broncos for their second of three consecutive matchups against the AFC West. The Raiders have split the season series with the Broncos in each of the last five seasons dating back to 2015, while riding a four-game winning streak at home against the division rival. The Raiders also hold a 64-53-2 lead in the all-time regular season series and will look to improve to 3-0 against AFC West opponents this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins on the call.

In Week 9, the Raiders took flight to Los Angeles for their first of two contests with the Chargers and returned to Las Vegas with a 31-26 victory to move to 5-3 on the campaign. QB Derek Carr registered his sixth game with a passer rating over 100.0 this season, completing 13-of-23 attempts for 165 yards and two touchdowns. RBs Devontae Booker and Josh Jacobs each found the end zone and recorded over 65 rushing yards apiece, leading the way for an offense that combined for a total of 160 yards on the ground while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. WR Nelson Agholor found the end zone from 45 yards out to record his fourth touchdown reception on the season of at least 20 yards, a mark that is tied for second-most in the NFL. TE Darren Waller also hauled in a touchdown pass from Carr, his fourth of the season and a new career high.