Walmart joins Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CNBC) — As TikTok remeains under threat of ban by the U.S. government, Microsoft is getting some help from Walmart to secure a deal.

Walmart said in a statement that they believe a “potential relationship” with TikTok US alongisde Microsoft could be advantageous for the company.

Walmart sent to the following statement to FOX8 sister station KNWA.

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”