Walmart extending hours at more than 4,000 stores

Starting on Monday, Aug. 17, around 4,000 of Walmart’s 4,700 stores will be open until 10 p.m., according to a statement from the company.

The full statement is provided below:

“By August 17, more than 4,000 of our 4,700 Walmart stores will expand their closing time from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., providing customers with greater options to shop for the food, medicine and supplies they need.

Additionally, our stores will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Looking for the most up-to-date store hours? Check the store finder on our site or app for your local store’s hours, including pharmacy and vision centers.”

