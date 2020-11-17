Walmart extending closing time to 11 p.m. at most stores

Walmart is expanding its closing time from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. at most of its stores nationwide, the company announced Friday.
In March, Walmart reduced operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Starting Nov. 14, Walmart will close at 11 p.m.
In August, most Walmart stores expanded their closing time to 10 p.m.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many stores were open 24 hours a day.
“Starting November 14, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 7 AM to 11 PM until further notice.” Walmart officials said on Twitter