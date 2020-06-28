Walmart employees will receive another bonus for working through pandemic

Walmart workers who’ve been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will be getting another bonus in their paychecks.

The retail giant is repeating its last round of bonuses, with some additions.

Full-time workers will receive an extra $300, part-time workers are getting an extra $150 and assistant managers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs will receive a $400 bonus.

Walmart Private Fleet truck drivers will receive a $300 cash bonus.

This is the third bonus the company has given employees since the pandemic began.

