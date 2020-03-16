Watch Now
Walkertown Middle School teacher charged with indecent liberties with student now facing additional charges

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Walkertown Middle School teacher is accused of sexual misconduct with a student and now faces additional charges, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek, was first charged with felony sexual activity with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

FCSO Investigators continued their investigation since the initial arrest at her home on March 6 and have now issued five additional charges:

  • one count of statutory rape
  • two counts of sexual activity with a student
  • two counts of indecent liberties with a student.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Kaczmarek has been fired.

She is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

While FCSO Investigators continue their investigation, anyone with information is requested to
contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement on March 6: 

“On Friday, March 6, 2020, an English Language Arts teacher at Walkertown Middle School, Carly Kaczmarek, was charged with felony sex offenses involving a student. WS/FCS was notified of the investigation earlier this week into alleged inappropriate incidents that occurred off campus. Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending investigation for a separate, unrelated matter. The teacher has since been terminated. Kaczmarek had been a WS/FCS teacher since 2014.

“WS/FCS will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always encourages parents and students to make us aware of any situation or relationship that concerns them.”

