Walkertown Middle School teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student

News

Carly Erin Kaczmarek

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Walkertown Middle School teacher is accused of sexual misconduct with a student, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek, is charged with felony sexual activity with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Kaczmarek was arrested at her home on Friday afternoon.

According to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Kaczmarek has been fired.

Kaczmarek is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

More charges will be forthcoming, the sheriff’s office said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement on Friday evening: 

“On Friday, March 6, 2020, an English Language Arts teacher at Walkertown Middle School, Carly Kaczmarek, was charged with felony sex offenses involving a student. WS/FCS was notified of the investigation earlier this week into alleged inappropriate incidents that occurred off campus. Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending investigation for a separate, unrelated matter. The teacher has since been terminated. Kaczmarek had been a WS/FCS teacher since 2014.

“WS/FCS will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always encourages parents and students to make us aware of any situation or relationship that concerns them.”

