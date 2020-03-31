Watch Now
Wake Forest University will not resume in-person classes this spring

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest University announced on Monday they will not resume in-person classes for the spring semester.

"The decision was made based on the latest public health guidance and governmental directives. The decision was made based on the latest public health guidance and governmental directives," according to a news release from the university.

The university will continue remote delivery of courses for the rest of the semester.

The commencement ceremony in May has been postponed. A virtual conferring of degrees will be held on May 18.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

