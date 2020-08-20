Wake Forest University students follow strict guidelines during move-in

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This week, while some universities in North Carolina are sending students back home due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Wake Forest University is just starting to welcome back the student body.

Roughly 1,400 first-year students will move into residence halls this week and the university is on high alert.

Before being cleared to go on campus, students have to check-in, by appointment, at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The check-in process requires students to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

After a student is cleared, they are limited to two helpers and a two-hour time slot to move their belongings into the residence halls.

Matt Clifford, the Dean of Residence Life and Housing, says while the university can’t control every factor they are confident in their plan to keep the community on campus safe.

“We have embraced a Show Humanitate, which is a reflection and a different take on the university’s Pro Humanitate motto, and Show Humanitate is a broad-based effort to help encourage the entire campus community to follow these health and safety guidelines and expectations. We Show Humanitate, we show care for one another by adhering by these expectations,” Clifford said.

Clifford says in addition to students wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing, they will also be asked to complete a daily wellness screening.