Wake Forest University student group on suspension after part of floor collapses during party

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A student organization at Wake Forest University has been placed on interim suspension after a portion of the floor collapsed during an off-campus party on Saturday, school officials say.

WFU is investigating any violations of the university’s COVID protocols and are not aware of any serious injuries, according to a statement released by WFU on Sunday.

The full statement is provided below:

“Wake Forest is aware of the Feb. 27 incident involving students at a privately-owned, off-campus residence where a portion of the floor collapsed. The University’s first priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students. We are not aware of any serious injuries, but we are following up with those involved to provide support and resources, including assistance with housing. The University is also investigating violations of the University’s COVID-19 protocols. A student organization has been placed on interim suspension while the incident is under investigation.”