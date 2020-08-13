Wake Forest University homecoming, family weekend canceled; commencement for 2020 class postponed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University on Thursday announced that homecoming and family weekend has been canceled and commencement for the class of 2020 will be postponed until 2021.

The university posted the following letter on its website:

Dear Wake Forest community,

During this year of uncommon challenge, Wake Forest has made the health and safety of our community its primary focus. The fall calendar was to be filled with three major University traditions — Family Weekend, Homecoming and an in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020. Because of the ongoing global pandemic and the continued risk of large gatherings, it is necessary to cancel Family Weekend and Homecoming and to postpone the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 until the spring.

Family Weekend

Family Weekend is typically a meaningful time for families to visit campus, connect with their students, experience the community active and alive, and enjoy events on campus. We have cancelled this year’s festivities, originally scheduled for October 9-11. We understand the disappointment that comes with cancelling this weekend, but we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of our campus community.

Homecoming Weekend

Homecoming weekend, originally scheduled for Nov. 6-8, has also been cancelled. Every year, our community looks forward to welcoming our alumni back home, but our need to keep our campus healthy prevents us from gathering together. The Office of Alumni Engagement is looking forward to the day when we can all come together and reunite as the Wake Forest community. In the meantime, alumni have several ways to connect with each other virtually, and they can visit alumni.wfu.edu to learn more.

Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020

When we virtually conferred degrees upon the Class of 2020 in May, we hoped to hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the graduates in October. With the risk of large gatherings, it is necessary to postpone the commencement ceremony until May 2021.

Wake Forest plans to hold the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Each graduate school will conduct its own hooding ceremony, and the undergraduate and graduate school commencement will take place outside on Hearn Plaza, weather and public health conditions permitting. Additional information regarding ticket distribution, registration and a schedule of events will be shared when it is available and posted on the commencement website.

Across the University, multiple planning teams of dedicated Wake Foresters are working to create the best possible experience for our community this fall. We will continue to adapt our plans to match the evolving circumstances and current governmental and public health guidelines, and we will share updates as they are available.

Though we need to cancel and postpone some events, I am grateful that we have an opportunity to find creative ways to connect and engage with one another. As always, I appreciate your understanding and flexibility in these challenging times. Please continue to stay healthy and safe.

With gratitude,

Nathan O. Hatch

President