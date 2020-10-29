Wake Forest University cancels classes for rest of day Thursday due to power outages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University has canceled all classes for the rest of Thursday due to power and internet outages in the area.

WFU made the announcement at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Students should communicate directly with faculty about any issues related to outages and classes that occurred before this notification,” the university said.

Shuttle service may be slow or delayed in some cases because of road conditions, and service will end early:

Gold/Black Lines – last departure from campus will be 2:50 p.m.

Gray Line – last departure will be 2:40 p.m.

Wake Downtown – last departure from campus will be 2:25 and last departure from Wake Downtown will be 2:40

Deacons Station – last departure from campus will be 2:35 p.m.

Faculty/Staff onCall – service stops at 3 p.m.

Student OnCall – no service tonight

Classes will resume on Friday, Oct. 30, as scheduled.

WFU says any university-related events planned for today may be impacted and guests are asked to contact event organizers for updates.

