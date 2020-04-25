Wake Forest fires basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons

Wake Forest University has fired Coach Danny Manning, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Athletics Director John Currie made the decision to dismiss Manning as coach after six seasons at the helm. The Deacons’ season ended 45 days ago.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Journal the news, which was first reported by Jeff Goodman of stadium.com and Les Johns of 247sports on Saturday morning.

Wake Forest’s first-round loss in the ACC tournament that was eventually canceled earlier this month finalized Manning’s record at 78-111 as coach of Wake Forest. The Deacons went 30-80 in the ACC in the last six seasons, never finishing better than 10th.