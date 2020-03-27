Wake Forest Baptist opens 10 respiratory symptoms clinics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest Baptist Health has opened up ten respiratory symptom clinics across the region to help serve patients with symptoms of respiratory illness.

The locations are as follows:

· Asheboro: Family Medicine - Sunset Avenue (375 Sunset Ave.)

· Hickory: Family Medicine - Springs Road (2359 Springs Rd. NE)

· High Point: Urgent Care - Palladium (5826 Samet Dr., Suite 101)

· High Point: Pulmonology - Westchester (1814 Westchester Dr., Suite 202)

· Kernersville: Internal Medicine - Kernersville (861 Old Winston Rd.)

· Lexington: Internal Medicine - Lexington (105 Hospital Dr.)

· Mocksville: Urgent Care - Mocksville (1188 Yadkinville Rd.)

· North Wilkesboro: Urgent Care - Wilkes (1900 West Park Dr.)

· (Opening next week) Summerfield: Family Medicine - Summerfield (4431 U.S. Highway 220 N.)

· Winston-Salem: Family and Internal Medicine Peace Haven (1930 N. Peace Haven Rd.)

People with symptoms of respiratory illness should first call their primary care provider for telephone screening to determine whether they need to be seen in person at one of the respiratory symptom clinics.

Those without a primary care provider can call Wake Forest Baptist’s hotline at 336-70-COVID for telephone screening to determine if the symptoms can safely be managed at home or if the patient needs to be seen in person.

If the patient needs to be seen in person, the patient will be asked to come to one of the respiratory symptom clinics and will be given a phone number to call when they arrive.

They will remain in their vehicle until they are ready to be seen. Clinic staff will then escort them directly to an exam room.

While patients can be assessed at these ten locations, they are not COVID-19 testing sites.

At this time, Wake Forest Baptist Health is following state and national guidelines and only testing patients ill enough to require admission to the hospital.

Updated information can be found at www.wakehealth.edu.