Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center to set up coronavirus assessment sites

WINSTON-SALEM., N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is setting up assessment tents outside of emergency departments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a WFBMC news release.

These tents would not be used as COVID-19 testing sites, but rather as assessment sites to allow people to be evaluated without having to enter the emergency department.

Once these tents are in service, patients will be screened for symptoms of viral respiratory illness and if necessary, receive a secondary evaluation to determine treatment options.

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

